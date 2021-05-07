Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 910 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.35. 214,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.