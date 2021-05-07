Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

