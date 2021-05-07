Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 9,818 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLW stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 3,284,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,803. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corning by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 448,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

