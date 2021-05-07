Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.5% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 29,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

