Cortex Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.17 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $98.17 million and $10.28 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

