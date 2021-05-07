Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Trading Up 1.3%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 531 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 528.50 ($6.90). Approximately 505,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,339,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.50 ($6.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -660.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.01.

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.