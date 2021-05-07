Coursera (COUR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Coursera (NASDAQ: COUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Coursera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.98 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

