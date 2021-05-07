Coursera (COUR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Coursera (NASDAQ: COUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Coursera is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Coursera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.98 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $62.53.
In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.