COVA Price Reaches $0.0006 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $170,747.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.