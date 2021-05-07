COVIR.IO Price Hits $120.41 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.41 or 0.00208921 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 121.9% higher against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $14.34 million and $62.92 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00262656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.33 or 0.01124931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.28 or 0.00770885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.84 or 0.99819458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

