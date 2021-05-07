Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,273 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

