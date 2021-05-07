Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $153.24 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

