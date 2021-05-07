Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

