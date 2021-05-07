Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,240 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

