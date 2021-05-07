Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,368 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 66,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Curi Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 5,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

