Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,960 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,004 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 352,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 471,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

