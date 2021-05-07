Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

