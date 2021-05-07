CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.36. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 32,456 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
