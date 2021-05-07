CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.36. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 32,456 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

