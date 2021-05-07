Cream (CRM) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Cream has a market cap of $31,176.63 and $36.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,751.20 or 1.00274616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.13 or 0.00710379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.55 or 0.01245901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.34 or 0.00356542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00191267 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

