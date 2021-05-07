Cred (LBA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $831,518.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $831,518.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

