Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Tops $31.79 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Crowns has a total market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $26.20 or 0.00045688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,460 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

