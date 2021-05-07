Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Hits $8.67 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Crowny has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $353,115.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00270327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.45 or 0.01163395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00760215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,562.73 or 1.00091399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

