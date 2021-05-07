Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Crowny has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $317,565.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.08 or 0.01111615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00766212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.38 or 1.00057779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.