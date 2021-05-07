CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Sells $155,580.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRY traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.