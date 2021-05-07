CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Sells $195,231.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRY traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

