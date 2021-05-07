CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Sells $195,231.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CRY traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
