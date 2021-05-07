CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $428,971.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00337462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00031215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

