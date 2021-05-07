Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Cube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $54.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.92 or 0.00794385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.31 or 0.08970465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

