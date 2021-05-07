CUE Protocol (CUE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,145.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $18,145.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $135.64 or 0.00237031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01120023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00752100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.18 or 0.99201583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

