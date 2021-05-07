Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.91 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

