Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Cummins reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $19.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $266.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.