CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $93.95

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.95, but opened at $103.00. CureVac shares last traded at $100.66, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
