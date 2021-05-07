CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $93.95

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.95, but opened at $103.00. CureVac shares last traded at $100.66, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Creative Planning increased its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CureVac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

