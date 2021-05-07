Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.15

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $130.96, with a volume of 1734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $62,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

