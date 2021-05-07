Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Custodian REIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 552,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,279. Custodian REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.32.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Dividend History for Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.