CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,345.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($30.64) and last traded at GBX 2,305 ($30.11), with a volume of 35507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,937.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,603.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.75.

In other news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

