Cwm LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.68 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

