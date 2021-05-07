CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $8.35 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00608633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,831.79 or 1.00355777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00193404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

