CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $280.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

