Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 1,158,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

