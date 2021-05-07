DA Davidson Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $338.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

