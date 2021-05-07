DA Davidson Weighs in on Flushing Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FFIC stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

