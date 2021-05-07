DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Cap of $84.31 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DAD has a market capitalization of $84.31 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

