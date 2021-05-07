DAD Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $84.31 million and $1.91 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00102040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.09 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.97 or 0.08872120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00046943 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,480,928 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

