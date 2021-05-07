Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Danaher worth $524,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 81.9% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.72. 33,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.15. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

