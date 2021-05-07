DAO Maker Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $5.32 or 0.00009230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $106.39 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.