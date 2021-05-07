DAOstack 1-Day Volume Tops $40,115.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $40,115.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,802.72 or 1.00312415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00191425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.