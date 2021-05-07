Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE opened at $1.32 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $62.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.