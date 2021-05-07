Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

