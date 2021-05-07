Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.35. 2,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $459.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

