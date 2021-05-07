Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 31,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,762. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market cap of $450.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

