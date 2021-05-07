Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 100.3% Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 107.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $46,205.46 and $116.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 100.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020999 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.