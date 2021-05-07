Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $581,700.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 496,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,593.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

